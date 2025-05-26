Newcastle care home appeals to members of the public to help make resident’s 100th birthday one to remember

A remarkable milestone deserves a remarkable celebration and HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home in Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, is calling on the local community to help make resident, Maisie Dalziel’s 100th birthday truly unforgettable.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Maisie will turn 100 years young, and colleagues at the care home are rallying support to show this extraordinary lady just how loved and celebrated she is.

Maisie was born in 1925 in County Durham and went to school in Darlington. Maisie later moved to Newcastle during the war when her father secured work at the Vickers factory.

A lifelong caregiver, Maisie devoted her career to nursing by helping others through times of need. In her younger days, she was known for her glamorous style and love of ballroom dancing – a true social spirit who lit up every room she entered.

Resident at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home, Maisie Dalziel when she was younger working as a Nurse

When asked how she’d like to mark her big day, resident Maisie Dalziel stated:

“Some nicely written cards… and maybe to go out somewhere.”

Fleming Court Care Home is inviting the public to help bring joy to Maisie’s day. They are asking for birthday cards filled with kind words, warm wishes, or even a cheeky joke – anything to put a smile on her face and make this centenarian feel the love she so richly deserves.

Maisie shares her birth year with Margaret Thatcher, but as the team at Fleming Court says, “We think Maisie’s had a lot more fun!”

Resident at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home, Maisie Dalziel now

Karen Stewart, HC-One Fleming Court’s Home Manager, said:

“Maisie is an absolute treasure – her warmth, wit and wonderful stories brighten every day at Fleming Court. Reaching 100 is an extraordinary achievement, and we want to make sure she feels as special as she truly is.

“We’d be so grateful if members of the community could help us make this birthday unforgettable for her. Whether it’s a card, a kind message or a little surprise, every gesture will mean the world to Maisie – and to all of us who love her dearly. Let’s come together to honour a century of kindness, strength, and style – and show Maisie how much her story matters.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the celebration can send cards or small treats to: Miss Maisie Dalziel, Fleming Court Care Home, Burdon Terrace, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, NE2 3AE

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.