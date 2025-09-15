Newcastle Hospitals Charity celebrates support of the patient journey in ‘Every Step’ campaign

Newcastle Hospitals Charity has launched its new awareness and fundraising campaign ‘Every Step’ - shining a light on the powerful impact that charitable support makes within the Great North Children’s Hospital at every stage of a child’s healthcare journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund supports patients, families and staff across The Great North Children’s Hospital, every step of the way – from funding cutting-edge research to providing comfort during difficult moments.

Now, those steps are coming to life across the Newcastle city centre. At the heart of the campaign is a series of colourful footprint characters, inspired by and taken from the actual footprints of patients, families, and hospital staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collected especially for the campaign, these have been digitally transformed into unique characters, featuring in the official ‘Every Step’ video and on billboards throughout the city - bringing the stories and journeys of the hospital community to life.

Newcastle Hospitals Charity has launched its new awareness and fundraising campaign ‘Every Step’

To mark the launch, a new donation wall will also be unveiled at The Great North Children’s Hospital, where supporters can place a symbolic footstep sticker for a suggested donation. Each step will represent the meaningful role donors and supporters play in transforming the hospital experience - from enhancing facilities and supporting family wellbeing, to enabling pioneering healthcare innovations.

Newcastle Hospitals Charity Director, Teri Bayliss said: “Our ‘Every Step’ campaign celebrates the fact that patient care at the Great North Children’s Hospital goes far beyond just clinical. It’s in every comforting word, every act of kindness and every breakthrough we help make possible through charitable support.

“We are proud to have a world-class children’s hospital right here in Newcastle, serving not just our region, but families from across the UK and beyond. Through this campaign, we’re shining a light on the journeys of patients, families and staff - and we hope these footsteps encourage the public to walk with us by supporting the incredible work happening every day.”