Newcastle United supports MatchWornShirt and Royal British Legion for Poppy Appeal

Newcastle fans have been a part of the Poppy Appeal campaign with MatchWornShirt, which saw teams across the Premier League and EFL showcase their poppy emblem on their shirts in the matches that led up to Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s shirt auction campaign has raised more than half a million pounds for the Royal British Legion, which brings the total amount donated to the RBL close to £3.5m across MatchWornShirt’s six-year partnership.

Shirts from the matches played in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday were auctioned, with Joelinton being the highest winning from Newcastle, going for £2,276.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal took place from Thursday, October 24 until Remembrance Sunday on November 10; every year the RBL leads the nation in Remembrance across the UK to honour the contribution of our Armed Forces community, past and present.

Joelinton

Since it was first worn as an act of Remembrance just over 100 years ago, the red poppy has become an enduring symbol of support for our Armed Forces.

This year, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal highlights the mental scars linked to military service.Ben France from the Royal British Legion said: “Battlefield trauma and mental health issues can manifest at any time in life and in different ways, including addiction, debt, homelessness and relationship breakdowns.

"Your poppy enables the RBL to support those who struggle with the upheaval and disruption of service life, and life after service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Flude, Head of Business at MatchWornShirt said: “The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces community, and we’re incredibly proud to support this cause for the sixth consecutive year.

MatchWornShirt Poppy Appeal

"At MatchWornShirt, we’re passionate about giving fans the chance to own a piece of football history. Each signed, match-worn shirt from this campaign not only captures a unique moment in sport but also helps ensure that vital support continues for veterans and service personnel.”

Every donation to the RBL’s Poppy Appeal helps to provide vital support to the Armed Forces community and ensures their unique contribution is never forgotten.