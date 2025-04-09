Nominations sought from South Tyneside for annual Social Worker of the Year Awards

Winners of the 2024 Social Worker of the Year Awards, with organisers now seeking 2025 nominees.

The charity which organises the Social Worker of the Year Awards is on the lookout for outstanding nominees from South Tyneside who have gone the extra mile to make a positive difference to the lives of individuals in the local community.

The awards are free to enter and members of the public are being encouraged to nominate social workers from the borough who they feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and support.

There are 18 categories in total, with a new award for 2025, the International Social Work Award, for those who can demonstrate a significant impact in the field of social work on a global scale.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Social Work Awards charity, said: “We are very pleased nominations for this year's awards are now open, and we encourage applications from all aspects of social work.

"It is more important than ever that we come together to recognise great practice and great people in the field of social work.

“If you have been supported by a social worker, who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, why not nominate them for an award and help them receive the recognition they deserve.”

The deadline for entries is midnight on Tuesday, May 27. The winners will be announced at the awards in October, to be held in Manchester.

To see the full list of categories, to submit a nomination or for information about sponsoring an award visit www.socialworkawards.com