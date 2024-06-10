North East Amazon employees volunteer at local foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of employees from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Gateshead and Stock-on-Tees have given support to their communities by volunteering at two local foodbanks.

18 team members from the Gateshead and the Stock-on-Tees fulfilment centres volunteered at Newcastle Foodbank and Billingham and Stockton Foodbank. During the volunteering activity, they organised donations, made food and toiletry parcels and served people using the foodbank.

The foodbanks, which are part of the nationwide network of foodbanks supported by The Trussell Trust, provide three days’ worth of emergency food supplies and support to people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Stewart, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Gateshead, said: “We are pleased to offer our assistance to Newcastle Foodbank as it’s a wonderful organisation, and everyone involved makes such a difference to people in need.”

18 team members from the Gateshead and the Stock-on-Tees fulfilment centres volunteered at Newcastle

Flora Aliyu, who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees and volunteered at Billingham and Stockton Foodbank, added:

“We had a great time at Billingham and Stockton Foodbank. It was so rewarding to learn more about the foodbank, lend a helping hand and meet the volunteers who do so much for local residents. We were so glad that we could show our appreciation to the team and contribute to our community.”

Gemma Whaley, Deputy Chief Executive at Newcastle Foodbank said: “Demand for additional support to cope with food insecurity is higher than ever. Last year, we distributed 337 tonnes of food. Fortunately, we have an amazing support network and the help from people like the team at Amazon ensures that we can continue to support those who need us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.