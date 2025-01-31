North-East artist's creation set to be Newcastle United fan favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While mostly known for her high colour art, the latest piece from award-winning North-East artist Lucy Pittaway has a distinctly more ‘black and white’ feel!

That’s because Lucy’s newest creation – Toon Baaarmy – is a homage to all things Newcastle United and a celebration of her most recently opened gallery, which takes pride of place in the city’s centre.

Since opening in November and becoming Lucy’s eighth venue across the North of England, the Newcastle Lucy Pittaway Gallery has welcomed thousands of eager fans, old and new.

And football is a subject close to Lucy’s heart. While her father was Middlesbrough FC legend Willie Maddren, Newcastle also holds special memories for the artist as she studied at Northumbria University.

Lucy Pittaway's latest piece 'Toon Baaarmy'

Her newest creation, the light-hearted ‘Toon Baaarmy’, depicts one of Lucy’s iconic sheep characters all ready for a match, decked out in their ‘Magpies’ finery, with the famous St James’ Park featuring in the painting’s background. The piece, sure to be a huge hit with fans of Newcastle Utd, goes on sale today (January 31st).

And recognising the huge draw Newcastle FC has for its fans across the region and beyond, prints will be available not only in the city’s Blackett Street gallery, but also across Lucy’s other flagship locations including York, Harrogate, Keswick, Bowness, Yarm, Richmond and Brompton-on-Swale.

Lucy’s distinctive contemporary artwork often celebrates the glory of the North East.

Late last year, a brand new piece, Fog on the Tyne, depicting the famous landmark, was launched to mark the opening of the Newcastle gallery.

Newcastle Gallery Manager Katherine Adair who said: “Lucy’s artwork is instantly recognisable and we have been warmly welcomed by the people of Newcastle, and visitors to the city, since we opened late last year. We know how passionately Newcastle fans feel about their team and we think Toon Baarmy is sure to become a fan favourite, baa-ing their team to victory!”

Lucy said: “I am incredibly proud to be North-East born and Newcastle and the surrounding area holds a very special place in my heart. I know firsthand how important football is to our region, and how strongly people feel about supporting their team and it was a joy to create Toon Baaarmy in recognition of that passion.”