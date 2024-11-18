North east business specialists invite aspiring organisations to join fully funded growth programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Tyneside-based business owners with ambitions to take their organisation to the next level are being invited to join Innovation SuperNetwork’s (ISN) fully funded GROW Programme.

The initiative, which was first introduced in May 2024 and runs until March 2025, offers fully funded one-to-one consultancy and mentoring support to help businesses scale-up and develop.

Open to all businesses in North Tyneside which have been trading for at least 12 months, GROW is one of a series of projects available through The Business Factory, North Tyneside Council’s business support offering, which helps organisations, from start-ups to established businesses and social enterprises.

More than 70 businesses have received mentoring support from the programme since its launch with most going on to scale-up as a result of improving their processes, bidding for new contracts and bringing new products or services to market.

Cheryl Tanner

Cheryl Tanner was one of the first to access support via the programme for her business, Menopause Fitness Coach, an organisation helping women navigate the menopause through diet, exercise and lifestyle habits.

Cheryl said: “I first heard about the GROW Programme through The Business Factory’s members’ forum and decided to sign up to gain some much-needed skills and insight into bullet proofing my business for the future.

"I received monthly 1-2-1 support from my brilliant mentor, Laura Kemp, who helped me develop strategies to refine my social media approach and overall online presence. Laura was patient, supportive and helped connect me with the right people, giving me the confidence that areas of weakness can in fact be a strength when you have the right support.

“Confidence was always something I struggled with prior to signing up to the programme. I would always ask myself, Am I doing the right thing? Will this work? How can I reach more people? Getting insights from Laura has been instrumental in making my business thrive and has given me the confidence to act on things I kept pushing back on before.

"She allowed me to develop new strategies to improve my time efficiency and profitability, allowing for the introduction of new products and services, including workshops and networking events. I have been able to facilitate an additional two classes and am now envisioning a future where I can open a larger facility and hire staff - something I never thought possible.”

Another early applicant was Ingrid Wilkinson, Director at OPAL Northeast, the only programme of its kind that has been independently proven to sustainably improve the quality of play in British primary schools.

Ingrid said: “My business grew quite rapidly following the pandemic. I had worked alone for six years then suddenly within 18 months had taken on four members of staff. My role changed from direct delivery to having to think about business growth, staff support, training, marketing, human resources and business efficiency.

"My fantastic mentor, Sarah Cox, helped me to identify areas of the business where I needed support. Together we explored marketing options and she put me in touch with other organisations who could offer funding, legal and IT advice.

“As a result of signing up to GROW and receiving one-to-one support from Sarah, I am now at a critical stage where systems are being put in place to strengthen business infrastructure and provide opportunities for growth going forward. I have plans in place to launch a second business which aligns with my current organisation. This is a significant milestone that will open doors to further opportunities for business development.”

Leanne Miller, Programme Manager at ISN, said: “Having supported over 1,200 businesses in North Tyneside, we have an in-depth understanding of the various challenges local businesses face in their growth efforts. Our role is to tailor support for each business so that they can get to grips with exactly what they need to develop their processes and understanding in their field. The support offered on this programme is extensive, covering everything from business strategy and marketing to commercial property and lease advice.

“It is great to see the positive impact the programme has had on two thriving local businesses, both of which act as a blueprint for other dynamic businesses in North Tyneside with aspirations to grow. I’d encourage any businesses in the region to get in touch, regardless of how big or small their individual challenge.”