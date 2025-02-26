North East communications agency strengthens team with two key hires

Award-winning communications consultancy, McBryde & Co, has appointed two PR and content managers to support its sustained growth since launching in 2019.

With a combined 15 years of experience in communications and marketing, the appointments of Josh Smith and Caitlin Barr mark an exciting step for North East-based McBryde & Co, as it continues to expand its portfolio of clients across the region and beyond.

Having most recently held the role of marketing manager for a local charity, Josh’s background in social media marketing, video editing, and design enhances the agency’s offering. His skills add to a well-rounded range of services including campaign management, public relations, media training, and social media content creation.

Josh said: “It’s amazing to be part of the McBryde & Co team. Their passion for telling meaningful stories and making a real impact shines through in everything they do, and I love that I can be a part of that. I’ve already enjoyed helping our client's communication efforts through compelling design, social media, and video content and I’m looking forward to working on significant new projects moving forward.”

Caitlin recently relocated to the North East from Australia, where she managed communications for regional councils and national infrastructure projects. She has a strong background in public sector communications and stakeholder management and brings a strategic, results-driven approach to content creation, media relations, and brand storytelling.

Caitlin said: “I’m very excited to join McBryde & Co, an agency that truly cares about its work. The company’s culture is inspiring, and it’s clear the team is deeply invested in making a meaningful impact.

“McBryde & Co’s commitment to positive influence aligns with my passion for strategic communications and PR. I look forward to contributing to a business that not only puts clients first but also strives to create lasting change for good.”

Speaking on the growing team, founder and director, Rachel McBryde, said: “We are pleased to welcome Josh and Caitlin to McBryde & Co. They each bring diverse experiences and skills, and their clear passion and enthusiasm for communications make them a perfect fit for the team.

“We are known for our expertise in public relations and strategic communications planning. As we continue to evolve as an agency we are also seeing increasing demand for audio-visual and creative content across web and social media platforms. These appointments enable us to deliver more of what our clients want, and support our long-term business ambitions and our continued growth.”

As well as the two new hires, McBryde & Co is also celebrating the return of account director Kate Gresswell. Having welcomed a new member to the Gresswell family, Kate returned from maternity leave in January and continues to lead the strategic direction of key clients, including Big Black Door, Coleman James, and JK Lifting.

Founded in 2019 by Rachel McBryde, McBryde & Co specialises in B2B communications across professional services, the public sector, clean energy, and healthcare. Clients include Biodiverse Consulting, Gateshead Council’s Project Groundwater Northumbria, Integrated Care Board North East and North Cumbria, Musson Brown, SMD, and Ward Hadaway.