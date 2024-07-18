North East entrepreneurs are invited to apply for expanding accelerator programme

NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator opens for applications for North East businesses

Entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September. Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs including places at the hub which is based in The Lumen, Newcastle. NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old1. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking2, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Alex Malley, 32, and Jenny McFadden, 27, are co-founders of Pretty Mama. The Newcastle-based business is a disruptive breastfeeding and maternity fashion brand aimed at empowering mothers on their nursing journey. They joined the Newcastle Accelerator in September 2023. Jenny said: “Since being on the programme, we have learned that there is so much business help for SMEs and, the hub team are willing to share contacts with entrepreneurs to help achieve their business goals. Over the past year, our business has benefitted from the programme because we have been surrounded by the right people. We have made connections with other entrepreneurs within the cohort and externally to scale our company.” Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events. Ben Russell, 38, is the Managing Director of Integrity Energy Solutions (IES) - an award winning, MCS/NICEIC accredited electrical contractor with a dedicated focus on the green, sustainable, and renewable energy sectors. Ben joined the Accelerator in March 2023. He said: “Through the one-to-one coaching programme, IES have been able to develop key aspects of the business and most importantly it has provided accountability to deliver. As a result, IES have gained access to new markets through the implementation of a strong marketing strategy and an internal CRM System allowing us to build a stronger reputation in the market. “The NatWest Accelerator has pushed us be better and to track goal setting and objective progress resulting in us scaling the business and achieving more revenue.”