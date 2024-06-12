North East Has UK’s Shortest Healthy Life Expectancy

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:49 BST
New research has revealed the North East has the UK’s shortest healthy life expectancy.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in the North East’s average healthy life expectancy is 59.2 years – the lowest in the UK.

Healthy Life Expectancy

Region

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

South East

65.3

South West

64.5

London

64.4

East Of England

64

Scotland

62.3

Northern Ireland

62.1

East Midlands

61.9

Wales

61.9

West Midlands

61.8

North West

61.1

Yorkshire and the Humber

60.4

North East

59.2

In the region, Northumberland has the longest healthy life expectancy at 61.9 years.

Newcastle Upon Tyne came second with 60.75 years, and Stockton-on-Tees third with 60.08 years.

Gateshead, Hartlepool, South Tyneside, and Sunderland sat at the bottom of the table with 58.2, 58.2, 58.1, and 56.5 years respectively.

There’s a 5.4-year difference between top of the table Northumberland (61.9) and bottom of the table Sunderland (56.5).

North East

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

Northumberland

61.9

Newcastle Upon Tyne

60.75

Stockton-on-tees

60.08

Darlington

60.05

County Durham

59.35

Gateshead

58.2

Hartlepool

58.2

South Tyneside

58.1

Sunderland

56.5

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.

“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”

