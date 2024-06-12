North East Has UK’s Shortest Healthy Life Expectancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed the North East has the UK’s shortest healthy life expectancy.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in the North East’s average healthy life expectancy is 59.2 years – the lowest in the UK.

Healthy Life Expectancy

Region Average Healthy Life Expectancy South East 65.3 South West 64.5 London 64.4 East Of England 64 Scotland 62.3 Northern Ireland 62.1 East Midlands 61.9 Wales 61.9 West Midlands 61.8 North West 61.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 60.4 North East 59.2

In the region, Northumberland has the longest healthy life expectancy at 61.9 years.

Newcastle Upon Tyne came second with 60.75 years, and Stockton-on-Tees third with 60.08 years.

Gateshead, Hartlepool, South Tyneside, and Sunderland sat at the bottom of the table with 58.2, 58.2, 58.1, and 56.5 years respectively.

There’s a 5.4-year difference between top of the table Northumberland (61.9) and bottom of the table Sunderland (56.5).

North East Average Healthy Life Expectancy Northumberland 61.9 Newcastle Upon Tyne 60.75 Stockton-on-tees 60.08 Darlington 60.05 County Durham 59.35 Gateshead 58.2 Hartlepool 58.2 South Tyneside 58.1 Sunderland 56.5

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.