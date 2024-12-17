North east housing providers back annual homelessness charity appeal

Karbon Homes and Gentoo Group are once again backing the Oasis Community Housing Christmas homelessness appeal, helping to provide a lifeline for people across the north east facing homelessness throughout winter and beyond.

The two housing providers have both sponsored the charity’s 2025 ‘Giving a Home’ appeal, which helps raise vital funds to support the charity’s year-round work.

Chief Executive of Karbon Homes, Paul Fiddaman, said: “We are very glad to support the Giving a Home appeal. It’s an important cause at any time, but with the on going ‘cost of living crisis’ pushing a record number of people into homelessness and temporary accommodation, prevention and support services provided by charities like Oasis are more important than ever.”

A key part of this year’s appeal was the charity’s Gingerbread Street competition, where local businesses, groups and schools deployed their best bakers and builders to create gingerbread houses, local services and green spaces.

Gentoo colleagues with their gingerbread creation

Gentoo Group colleagues created their own edible entry of homes under construction which represents the 738 affordable homes Gentoo is committed to building by 2029.

The entry is on display as part of Gingerbread Street in Newcastle art gallery The Biscuit Factory until December 27.

Chris Roberts, Director of Customer at Gentoo Group, said: “As a housing association with a clear social purpose, we are always happy to support Oasis Community Housing’s homelessness appeal, especially around Christmas. Appeals like this are truly life changing for so many people and I believe together we really can make a huge difference to people in our communities.”

Oasis’ hopes to raise £100,000 through this year’s Giving a Home appeal, which will support its on going provision of drop-in centres, supported housing and a range of other services to help men, women and families facing homelessness.

Hazel Ditchburn, Corporate Relationships Manager at Oasis Community Housing, said: “As we head into a cold winter, we’re all juggling the cost-of-living crisis – but, for some, it will push them over the edge into homelessness. Latest figures already show homelessness at an all-time high and we fear things will only get worse.

“Our Christmas appeal provides the financial foundation for our next year’s homelessness service, meaning every penny donated goes towards making a life-changing difference for the 1,300-plus people who walk through our doors each year.”

To donate and help someone facing homelessness this winter, visit givingahome.org.uk