North East Mayor backs aspirational languages festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness believes the region’s biggest languages festival can inspire children and young people to boost their skills and broaden their horizons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of young people, from the ages of three to 18, are set to take part in 2025’s Express Yourself: North East Festival Of Languages.

And according to McGuinness, the inclusive event — running for three months from January to March — can be a springboard for lifelong learning and unique career opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted that we support Express Yourself 2025 and the opportunities it is creating,” she said.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness

“Through this programme we're raising aspirations and creating opportunities for the next generation, so our young people can play their part in a diverse global economy and society.”

Born out of a need to support children’s language learning during the pandemic, Express Yourself has already engaged more than 89,000 young people across four annual festivals, inspiring them to take up languages, build their skills and confidence and prepare for life in a global society.

Registration for 2025’s packed programme of events is open now and McGuinness added: “Languages and literacy are crucial to life chances and helping young people escape poverty but too many children in the North East see their potential stifled by a lack of inspiration and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're breaking down those barriers so kids can discover the joy of learning new languages and so we can tee them up for success in later life with rewarding careers in our fast-changing region.”

Children enjoying the 2024 festival

Shining a light on inclusivity, and designed to give young people a voice, Express Yourself embraces music, art and writing to engage children in schools, community schools and groups across the region.

The first North East Festival of Languages was staged in 2021 in response to the pandemic and to combat the drop-off in language teaching and learning.

Newcastle City of Languages — a city-based partnership of local, regional and national organisations convened by International Newcastle to promote language learning and teaching — delivered online activities to more than 11,000 children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thanks to ongoing support from McGuinness, the North East Combined Authority (NECA) and other partners, the UK-first festival continues to deliver a unique programme of in-person and online projects and activities.

“There is an increasing interest and demand for activities around languages and careers,” said Declan Baharini, CEO of International Newcastle and Festival coordinator.

“Languages are a superpower when it comes to future career opportunities — both the languages young people speak at home, as well as those they learn at school and in the community.

“Speaking any language can be a real boost to employment opportunities and the more developed these are, the greater the competitive advantage for the young person and the stronger our North East workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have the support of the Mayor and the NECA for the 2025 festival.

“Separately, it has been invaluable to work closely with the NECA and schools leads, as well as national partners, on a Languages and Careers toolkit for the region.

“It’s a fantastic resource which will complement the growing range of career related activities for children and young people within the festival.”

For further information on the 2025 Express Yourself: Festival Of North East Languages and to register for activities from January visit expressyourselfne.com