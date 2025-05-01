North Shields care home residents celebrate National Walking Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Redesdale Court Care Home in North Shields, Tyne and Wear, have been marking National Walking Month which takes place throughout May by encouraging residents to step out into the great outdoors, enjoy fresh air and embrace the joy of walking in nature.

National Walking Month is a great opportunity to enhance resident’s wellbeing further, providing an opportunity to socialise with each other, improve their mobility and fitness by taking part in gentle walking exercises.

Residents at Redesdale Court were especially enthusiastic about taking advantage of it being National Walking Month and set up a walking club to make social walking trips outside of the care home and to bask in the warmer spring weather.

Residents Pat Dempsey, Lillian Smythe and Anna Mason enjoyed waking to their local café, Courtyard Café in North Tyneside General Hospital, accompanied by Wellbeing Coordinators Susan Morgan and Gillian Royal from Redesdale Court Care Home, enjoying a beautiful stroll, chatting together while basking in the glorious sunshine and observing local wildlife.

Residents Pat Dempsey, Lillian Smythe and Anna Mason from HC-One’s Redesdale Court Care Home enjoying a cup of tea and berry muffin in their local café

Once they arrived at the café, residents enjoyed a break indulging in a cup of tea and a berry muffin.

Gillian Royal, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Redesdale Court Care Home, said:

“It was great to mark National Walking Month by having a walk out to our local café with our residents. It was lovely to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with a short break at our local café for tea, cakes and a chat.”

