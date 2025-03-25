North Shields man has eyesight saved – but still misses Newcastle League Cup win – as Specsavers optician acts fast

A North Shields man is back on the mend after a crucial intervention from his local Specsavers optician.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Gibbs, a retired merchant navy seafarer from nearby Cullercoats, was quickly triaged by Tracey Hall, who has been with the store for 20 years, when visiting Specsavers North Shields in February concerned with black and white blurring and shadows in his vision over the previous 24 hours.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed by optometrist Amy Gowling with a detached retina in his left eye after she examined the pensioner using an OCT scan during an emergency appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detached retina is a dangerous condition – which could lead to the loss of eyesight if left untreated.

Specsavers North Shields optometrist Amy Gowling and Mick Gibbs.

Thankfully, Mick was seen quickly by surgeons at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle, getting home by 10pm the same day following his appointment at Specsavers that morning.

In the weeks since his scare, Mick has been getting regular checks on his eye health and is progressing well in his recovery.

Of his experience with Specsavers North Shields, Mick says: ‘I’ve been going to the store for 23 years – it's where I get my contact lenses and regular eye tests – and the service has always been excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I always feel in safe hands, staff have smiles on their faces, and I wouldn’t go anywhere else.

‘I was keen to tell my story because these people deserve the recognition for the vital work they do every day, helping people just like me.

‘It was an unnerving experience but I knew that I needed expert help and the team at Specsavers were able to help me get back to health, alongside the fantastic surgeons at the RVI.

‘Within about an hour of entering the store, I knew what was wrong and I was on my way to hospital.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mick is no longer seeing black and white, he is revelling in his team Newcastle United winning the Carabao Cup last weekend, despite having to give up his ticket for the Wembley showdown against Liverpool, which The Magpies won 2-1.

He adds: ‘I was offered a ticket for the cup final, but I had to turn it down because I’d just had the operation.

‘I was gutted, but I had my day down at Wembley in 1974. It’s just a shame Liverpool beat us that day.

‘While I could watch it on TV, I’ll definitely be getting a ticket next time!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch Robb, retail director at Specsavers North Shields, says: ‘Mick’s case is one we see fairly often in the store and the OCT scan technology we have here, plus the expertise of the staff, is vital to detecting potential problem cases early.

‘Huge credit to Amy for her quick-thinking and we are all so glad to see Mick is on the mend.

‘We’ll continue to be there for him as he works his way through recovery. We only wish he got to see the final in person!’

Specsavers North Shields’ optometrists are experts in looking after people’s vision and managing their eye health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do notice something unusual with your eyes or vision, you should make an appointment with your optometrist as soon as possible.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers North Shields store, visit or go to the website.