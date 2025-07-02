North Shields residents shortlisted as finalists in national competition

Janice Blacklock and Amanda Buchanan, licensees of the Border Terrier in North Shields were named as one of just six finalists in the British Institute of Innkeeping's (BII) Licensee of the Year Awards.

The final took place on Tuesday 17th June at Sky HQ with the competition widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK. The overall winners of the competition was Mike Dove and Tommy Higgs, licensees of The Three Horseshoes in Witney - another Admiral Taverns pub.

This marks a phenomenal achievement for both the licensees, who were the only female publicans to reach the final, and Admiral Taverns - the UK's leading community pub company which owns the Border Terrier.

Samantha Banks, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Janice and Amanda at The Border Terrier – making it to the final six at The BII awards is a fantastic accolade and speaks volumes about their hard work and dedication to the pub. Since taking over, they have created a vibrant cornerstone of the community that brings local residents together and it's a pleasure having them as part of the team here at Admiral Taverns.

I look forward to seeing what's next for this brilliant pub and once again, I'd like to congratulate Janice and Amanda for this spectacular achievement."