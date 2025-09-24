Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike raises incredible £1.7 million for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

Over the weekend of 13 & 14 September, the biggest ever Mighty Hike took place in the beautiful setting of the Northumberland Coast. In total 3,996 hikers took on either a full or half marathon Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike across the two days.

The event has so far raised an incredible £1.7 million to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.

Mighty Hikes bring together a community of people from all over the UK who are doing whatever it takes to help improve better cancer care for everyone. Here is what a few of the hikers said about the day:

Sue Banks said: “I have to say this event is so emotional, but the organisation is second to none and you can enjoy the walk, the scenery, the company, just everything.”

Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike

Alison Pearce stated: “First time for us completing the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike in aid of Macmillan. We had a fab day from start to finish. The views were stunning along with the weather for most part.”

Heather Carroll added: “Great atmosphere and huge thanks to all the amazing volunteers who made this such a great experience. So happy to be part of this and to have raised a sizeable contribution to such a great cause.”

Caroline Davidson said: “My first Mighty Hike and I feel privileged to have taken part in such an amazing charity event. Extremely well organised, lots of fantastic people along the way supporting and taking part.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike.

Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike

“So far, the 3,996 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £1.7 million! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

“The waiting list for our 2026 Northumberland Mighty Hike is now open and it’s not too late to take part, with a few places still available in the South Coast Mighty Hike in Brighton on 27 September. Head to www.macmillan.org.uk/southcoast to find out more.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UK. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Of the money raised, £1,000,000 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on our Macmillan Support Line for six months. In this time, they could support more than 18,000 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes have been taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.