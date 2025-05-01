Peterlee Nurse Associate shares her passion for working in social care on International Nurses’ Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Nursing Associate at HC-One’s Jack Dormand Care Home in Horden, Peterlee, County Durham, has shared her personal inspirational story to encourage others to consider a nursing career in the social care sector to mark International Nurses’ Day on May 12, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Nurses’ Day is an annual event which honours the invaluable contribution of Nurses across the world and coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year’s International Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses. Our future. Caring for Nurses strengthens economies’ which emphasises the critical role Nurses play not only in healthcare but also in the broader economic wellbeing of societies. It highlights the importance of investing in the nursing workforce to ensure resilient health systems and sustainable development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letizia, also known as ‘Tizzy’, Taylor, aged 28, a Nurse Associate at Jack Dormand Care Home, attended East Durham College and gained a Diploma in Animal Management before starting her career in health and social care. Letizia started a new job as a Domiciliary Care Assistant in 2015, working within the community for four years, where she completed her Level 2 NVQ qualification and progressed to a supervisor role.

Kelly Smith, Head of Nursing & Practice Development at HC-One

Letizia soon realised her passion for caring for others and making a difference to people’s lives by providing high-quality care and support. Letizia started at HC-One’s Grampian Court Care Home, in Peterlee, County Durham as a Care Assistant in October 2018. After completing her Level 3 Health and Social Care NVQ apprenticeship, she was promoted to Senior Care Assistant.

Letizia transferred to HC-One’s Jack Dormand in Peterlee in April 2021 to pursue a clinical role. She completed Safer People Handling and enhanced medication training, then joined HC-One’s Care Assistant Development Programme and Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker apprenticeship in June 2021. This led to her promotion to Nursing Assistant, where she applied her clinical skills.

In February 2023, Letizia seized HC-One’s offer to pursue a Nurse Associate Apprenticeship (NAA) with the Open University, completing the two-year foundation degree programme. Letizia is now working as a Nurse Associate at Jack Dormand Care Home and plans to continue in her nursing career journey by progressing to complete her Registered Nurse Bachelor’s Degree in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letizia’s highlight has been completing her placements, which allowed her to explore new environments and fields as a student.

Letizia Taylor, Nurse Associate at HC-One’s Jack Dormand Care Home

Letizia Taylor, Nurse Associate at Jack Dormand Care Home, commented:

“I have always had a passion for learning and developing my skills. I had an interest in the clinical side to health care, and I enjoy spending as much time as I could with the Nurses to gain insight into different clinical procedures.

“There are lots of progression and development opportunities available through completing an apprenticeship. Choosing to do an apprenticeship has helped me to improve my skills and knowledge, and to allow me to provide high quality care by understanding the theory behind it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Smith, Head of Nursing & Practice Development at HC-One, stated:

Letizia Taylor, Nurse Associate at HC-One’s Jack Dormand Care Home

“International Nurses’ Day is a great moment to reflect on the immense contribution that Nurses make in the social care sector.

“At HC-One we’re always looking at how we can further support our nursing colleagues and provide them with even moreopportunities to learn and progress in their careers, encouraging them to reach their full potential be that through apprenticeships, preceptorships or leadership programmes.

“I am extremely proud of what Tizzy and our other nursing colleagues have achieved and of the difference they make to residents’ lives.”

For more information on nursing career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit https://apply.hc-one.co.uk/