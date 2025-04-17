Plane problems: Breaking these in-flight rules could get you fined, arrested, and even cause the plane to make a U-turn

Plane photo by Ross Parmly on Unsplash

As Brits prepare for their upcoming Easter breaks or start looking ahead to summer holidays, there are a few things they need to know to help them avoid a hefty fine, or worse, when flying. Most of us are familiar with air travel rules for carry-ons, weight limits, and liquids, but there are regulations applied by many airlines that might not be so familiar.

Here, experts from Northerner share the extreme repercussions you could face for breaking these important but lesser-known in-flight rules.

Having one too many in the airport lounge

No one is denying you the right to have that cheeky airport beer before setting off on your holiday, but being drunk and disruptive on a flight can cause a flight to divert to another airport plane to land early, as pilots are legally obligated to land for safety reasons and hand the disruptive passenger over to authorities. Drunk passengers have also been warned they could face fines of up to £80,000 should a plane have to divert because of disruptive behaviour. It’s not uncommon for flights to be forced to land or for drunken passengers to be arrested, with stories of EasyJet and Wizz Air passengers being escorted off of flights in just the past few weeks.

In-flight smoke breaks

Smoking on board a plane is illegal and carries severe penalties. Smoking poses a serious fire hazard in the pressurised cabin of a plane. Passengers caught smoking on board can face significant fines, potentially reaching £5,000 or more. Upon landing, passengers who have been smoking may be detained and, in some cases, face criminal charges. If you are someone who experiences nicotine cravings, opting for nicotine pouches will help satisfy a nicotine craving without breaking any rules.

Disobeying safety instructions

Although the pilot is the one who switches the seatbelt sign on or off, it is the crew members who must ensure all passengers are obeying the instruction. Not abiding by these instructions could have serious consequences, including arrest. If the crew feel you pose a risk to safety on board, they can even divert the flight or return to the departure airport. The crew even have handcuffs on board should they need to detain someone during the flight, so while the flight attendants may seem friendly and welcoming, don’t underestimate the power they have to ensure in-flight safety, should they need to!

‘Biohazard’ disasters

It’s not uncommon for passengers to experience an upset stomach during air travel. But for more serious gastric issues, the plane can be forced to land. This is because at this altitude, the cabin has to be pressurised, so the problem is that a more serious stomach issue can quickly become a health and safety problem. And in the past, planes have had to turn around due to this embarrassing issue!

Vaping during the flight

Vaping on board a commercial flight is banned by many carriers, including EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2, Wizz Air and British Airways, just as smoking is. As well as the discomfort vaping may cause other travellers, it also poses safety risks. A recent viral video showed a business class passenger ‘brazenly vaping’ on board. If you are a passenger who breaks the rules and decides to vape on the plane, you could face a hefty fine, which in the UK can run to thousands of pounds. Other consequences may include being banned from flying with the airline in the future and even leave you facing criminal charges.