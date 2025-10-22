Primrose Lodge patients make waves with beach clean

A group of patients from a mental health rehabilitation unit in Chester-le-Street recently took part in a beach clean at South Shields.

Patients from Primrose Lodge, part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust, got involved in The Great British Beach Clean to help make a positive difference. The group made the journey from Chester-le-Street with their equipment and lots of music and conversation along the way.

Primrose Lodge works in partnership with health and wellbeing charity, Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP). PCP provide wellbeing enriching activities through a dedicated activity co-ordinator to support patients.

“Singing along and sharing stories are more than just fun,” said Kimberley Graver, activity co-ordinator.

A group of patients litter picking on South Shields beach

“They’re part of the recovery journey, lifting moods and building motivation.

“We were all surprised by how much litter there was, from plastic bottle tops and cups to food cartons. The amount of broken glass bottles is a stark reminder of how important the clean-ups are.

“With so many people, families, children and dogs frequenting the area, the clean-up felt even more vital.”

Joining the team was Phoebe, a patient’s dog who happened to be visiting the unit on the same day.

A clean South Shields beach.

“It meant a lot to bring Phoebe with us,” said one patient, “The beach is my favourite place to be.”

“As we were leaving, we felt a sense of joy and accomplishment for doing good in the community,” said another patient.

Kimberley added: “Given the success of the trip, beach cleans are set to become a regular feature at Primrose Lodge.

“It’s a small step with a big ripple effect, proving that recovery can be found in unexpected places.

Phoebe, a patient's dog helped on the beach clean

“Being outdoors, among the sand and sea breeze can enhance mental health and recovery as well as exercising in a natural setting.

“You take in new sights, smells, tastes and sounds and this can improve your mood and increase feelings of relaxation.

“Focusing on finding and collecting litter can pull your attention away from negative thoughts, helping you to be more present in the moment, reducing stress and anxiety.”

The Great British Beach Clean happens every September, but you don’t have to wait until then to get involved. Beach cleans can take place any time of year, either by joining an organised event or starting your own!