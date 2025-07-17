£5 Designer Deals at The Customs House: As charity backed by Sara Davies MBE Comes to South Shields

The Customs House, South Shields, is hosting the fashion sale of the summer on Thursday, 31st July, with all proceeds going to supporting women in the region into work. Smart Works Newcastle, the local women's employment charity, will offer shoppers the opportunity to purchase a range of new with tags and pre-loved designer and high street pieces with up to 70% off RRP, with all items priced from £5 - £30.

The funds will go directly into supporting Smart Works Newcastle’s mission of supporting 1000 local women into work, through providing them with clothing for interviews and one-to-one coaching. Since its inception in 2018, Smart Works Newcastle has supported over 3,000 women into employment. And is additionally backed by BBC Dragon Sara Davies and Newcastle United Women's manager, who both stand in as ambassadors for the charity.

Both North East icons have donated clothing to the charity in the past, which has gone on to be part of another woman's success story.

Sara shares: ‘I've been an ambassador for the charity for many years now, and I'm so proud to have watched them grow monumentally in recent years and help so many women in our region, with coaching and styling to have the confidence to get back into employment’.

Smart Works Newcastle bringing the sale to South Shields is part of the charity's efforts to broaden its reach across the region and deeper into communities within the North East.

ABOUT SMART WORKS

Smart Works Newcastle, established in 2018, is part of Smart Works — a dynamic, high-profile UK charity that exists to empower all women who need help getting into work. Through the transformative power of high-quality clothing and one-to-one coaching, we help women succeed at interview, get the job — and gain the confidence and independence that comes with it.

Last year, Smart Works supported over 10,000 women across the UK, including 700 at Smart Works Newcastle. 68% of our clients secured a job within one month of their appointment — moving from unemployment to income and towards a brighter, more secure future.

To date, Smart Works has supported over 40,000 women nationwide, with 3000 supported by Smart Works Newcastle. Our mission is simple: that any woman who needs our support should be able to access it.

Smart Works delivers its service through 11 centres across the UK — including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Newcastle, Reading and Leeds — as well as virtually for women in other regions.

As part of our ambitious growth, Smart Works recently doubled the number of women we support each year. Looking ahead, Smart Works Newcastle is proud to play a vital role in helping even more women unlock their potential — in our local community and beyond.

Smart Works Charity, Charity No: 1176547