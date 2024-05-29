Pupil from Bede Burn Primary School sees her winning design brought to life with Barratt Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a design competition with Barratt Homes’ nearby Monkton Gardens development, a pupil from Bede Burn Primary has been invited to see her winning Show Home design brought to life by the housebuilder.

Kayla Wilkson, aged 10 from Bede Burn Primary School, was crowned the winner of Barratt Homes’ design competition earlier this year, which saw Year 5 and 6 pupils design one of the bedrooms for Monkton Gardens’ brand new Show Home on Lukes Lane.

With the Show Home now live, Kayla and her classmates were invited to the development to see her very own bedroom design, which was inspired by the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her winning design included a slide bed and a rock climbing feature.

The classes also received a talk on biodiversity on the development from Sales Manager Natalie Donnelly. This included information on the 1200+ metres of hedgehog highways, 2,500m² of wildflower meadows, over 2,500 new sapling hedgerows planted and over 170 new trees planted all within the new development.

As a thank you to Bede Burn Primary School for all of their efforts, Barratt Homes gifted them with a £250 voucher which will go towards improving supplies within its Art and Design Technology departments. Kayla also received a £50 voucher for creating the winning design.

Kayla Wilkinson from Bede Burn Primary, commented: “I am so happy to have won the competition with Barratt Homes! It was amazing to see my drawing in real life, it looks really good and I hope the future customers will enjoy it too!”

Iain Usher, Deputy Headteacher at Bede Burn Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to visit the nearby development and see Kayla’s winning work in the Show Home. The Year 5 and 6 pupils really enjoyed taking part in the competition, and we’re very grateful to Barratt Homes for the £250 voucher, which will go towards improving our Art and Design Technology supplies for the pupils.”

Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Monkton Gardens development, added: “We were so pleased to have welcomed Kayla and her classmates to the new Show Home. It’s been wonderful working with Bede Burn Primary School on this exciting project, and we’re so grateful to each pupil for taking the time to get creative. We look forward to welcoming customers to view the new Show Homes, where they will be able to see Kayla’s winning design, which will be honoured with a personalised plaque for everybody to see!”

The new development, Monkton Gardens, which has now launched its brand new Show Homes, offers a stylish collection of three and four-bedroom homes in Hebburn. Complete with energy-efficient measures, the new homes will offer energy bill savings of up to £2,590 per household. With Hebburn town centre nearby, a fantastic range of ‘Outstanding’ schools nearby and with easy access to commuter links via the A19 and A1, Monkton Gardens offers something for everyone.

On top of building a homely community for new residents, Monkton Gardens is also embracing local wildlife as 55 per cent of the land will remain green space to support thriving wildlife and create a home for a number of species of birds, plants and small mammals all known to live in the region.