Record turnout for North East tech careers fair

A record number of attendees took part in the North East’s biggest digital and technology careers event last week, as almost 500 people descended on Sunderland City Hall for Tech Talent Live 2025.

Held on Wednesday 18 June, the event was led by Dynamo North East C.I.C., supported by partners including Sunderland Software City, as part of the week-long region-wide TechNExt technology festival.

The event brought together early-stage talent, career changers, and experienced professionals looking to advance in the tech sector.

With nearly 800 people registering an interest, it highlighted the growing demand for digital and technology careers across the region. More than 28 organisations and initiatives took part, including training providers, public sector bodies, fast-growing SMEs, and large employers, offering live vacancies, future job opportunities and information on training and upskilling initiatives.

The Reed CV clinic proved ever-popular.

Centred on the theme ‘Opportunities for All’, the event aimed to provide accessible pathways and real opportunities for people at every stage of their journey in the tech sector, with attendees also accessing a range of support, from a CV clinic and a professional photo station for LinkedIn profiles to guidance from industry experts.

Al Alzein, General Manager at Dynamo North East C.I.C., said: “The message is clear. The North East tech sector offers opportunities for all, regardless of background or experience. This event proved that when chances are made visible, the region responds with enthusiasm and talent in abundance. We are committed to growing the region’s tech sector and are grateful to everyone who helped make Tech Talent Live 2025 such a success.”

Liz St Louis, Director for Smart Cities at Sunderland City Council, added: “There was such great energy at City Hall throughout the day, right from the moment the doors opened. It was fantastic to see so many people engaging with the exhibitors and taking part in the lightning talks, which gave practical insights into tech careers and skills. The event really highlighted the strength and potential of our regional tech ecosystem, and we were proud to be part of something that opened doors for so many.”

The event marked the highest attendance ever recorded at Sunderland City Hall for a careers fair. Visitors came from a wide range of backgrounds, with interests spanning entry-level roles, retraining, and career progression for experienced professionals.

Themed workshops were also led by industry experts.

Cheryl Burns, Head of Practice at Reed Technology in the North East, said: “This was the most impactful careers fair we have attended in the region to date. The range of skills, experience and genuine interest from attendees stood out. It was a privilege to support Tech Talent Live 2025, and we look forward to continuing to support Dynamo’s work in building a stronger tech talent pipeline in the North East, whilst encouraging others to get involved too.”

Dynamo North East C.I.C. has pledged to grow and develop the event and is encouraging more organisations to join its not-for-profit membership to support efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive tech ecosystem for the region.