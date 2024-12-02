Relentless in their pursuit of excellence — St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School achieves ‘Outstanding in all areas’ in latest Ofsted inspection

A BLAYDON Catholic primary school has been awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all areas by Ofsted, following its most recent inspection. Inspectors confirmed that ‘leaders at all levels are relentless in their pursuit of excellence’.

St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School in Blaydon, Gateshead, part of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, was praised for its ‘commitment to high aspirations and expectations’ for everyone at the 237-pupil primary. The school achieved outstanding in quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and also early years’ provision.

This inspection was the first undertaken since the school opened as St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, following its move to academy status.

Headteacher James Craig, who took the helm in April 2023, said: "This report is a testament to the dedicated commitment of our staff, pupils, and community. It’s wonderful to see our shared ethos of respect and responsibility recognised in such rewarding terms."

St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School Headteacher James Craig and Nick Hurn OBE, CEO of BWCET

The report highlighted key elements of the learning experience, focusing on pupil experience by commenting that pupils are ‘happy, confident, and articulate, thriving in a positive and respectful school environment. Older pupils embrace leadership roles, mentoring younger peers as ‘special friends’.

High aspirations for every child are matched by skilled teaching. The report highlighted that ‘highly trained and knowledgeable staff teach the curriculums in school with notable expertise. They identify individual pupils’ needs and put highly effective support in place’.

The report also noted that attendance is high, reflecting pupils’ enthusiasm for learning with ‘exciting, engaging lessons and strong friendships in the school’.

Furthermore, the report identified that pupils exhibit exemplary conduct in and outside the classroom. The importance of community spirit and development was noted, with the school encouraging pupils to contribute to the wider community through charity work nationally and globally and even through running their own radio station, Stella FM.

The report also focused on the spiritual side of the school’s ethos, saying: “Staff encourage pupils to develop a fundamental understanding of respect and tolerance for all through a detailed spiritual, moral, social and cultural curriculum.”

Mr Craig added: "Our success stems from a collaborative approach, with staff, governors and parents all playing a vital role. This report reflects not just our achievements but the vibrant, supportive atmosphere that makes our school so special."

St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School is part of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust (BWCET) which consists of 48 schools across the North East.

Following the rating, Nick Hurn, CEO at BWCET said: “This ‘outstanding in all areas’ assessment highlights the hard work and dedication that is put in by all the staff members at St Mary & St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School. I’m delighted the report focuses on pupils’ academic achievement and quality of teaching but also, importantly, on the school’s ethos of inclusivity and respect that extends right across the whole community, including parents and governors.”