Residents at Jarrow care home enjoy MP visit

HC-One’s Needham Court Care Home in Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, was visited on Thursday 12th December by MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, Kate Osborne.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Kate Osborne and chatting to her about what life is like at Needham Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Jarrow community.

MP Kate Osborne enjoyed a tour round the 57 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

Joanne Mills, Home Manager at HC-One’s Needham Court Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Kate Osborne to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, stated:

“It was a pleasure to visit Needham Court Care Home yesterday and meet with residents and staff.

“It was lovely to spend time having one to one conversations with residents and brilliant to see so many residents in Christmas Jumpers for festive activities.

“Care homes like Needham Court provide vital support to residents and their families

“Our Labour Government have committed to supporting care homes like Needham as well as creating a National Care Service and establishing a Fair Pay Agreement for the workers in Adult Social Care, like the staff at Needham who look after the residents day in day out - the work that they do is invaluable to our community, and they deserve all our thanks.”

