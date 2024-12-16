Residents at Jesmond care home enjoy MP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Catherine McKinnell and chatting to her about what life is like at Fleming Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Jesmond community.
MP Catherine McKinnell enjoyed a tour round the 69 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, cinema, café, pub, lounge, tearoom, premier bedrooms and gardens.
Karen Stewart, Home Manager at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Catherine McKinnell to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Catherine McKinnell, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, said:
“It was a pleasure to visit residents at Fleming Court – and to judge their Christmas Jumper competition! I also pay tribute to the fantastic care staff at the home, working hard in the run up to Christmas.”
