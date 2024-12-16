Residents at Jesmond care home enjoy MP visit

HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home in Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, was visited on Friday 13th December by MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North and Minister of State for Education, Catherine McKinnell.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Catherine McKinnell and chatting to her about what life is like at Fleming Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Jesmond community.

MP Catherine McKinnell enjoyed a tour round the 69 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, cinema, café, pub, lounge, tearoom, premier bedrooms and gardens.

Karen Stewart, Home Manager at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home, commented:

MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North and Minister of State for Education, Catherine McKinnell at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home

“We were delighted to welcome MP Catherine McKinnell to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Catherine McKinnell, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, said:

“It was a pleasure to visit residents at Fleming Court – and to judge their Christmas Jumper competition! I also pay tribute to the fantastic care staff at the home, working hard in the run up to Christmas.”

