Retiring headteacher is proud that pupils ‘flourish’ at ‘caring’ school in Jarrow

Proud pupils of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Jarrow are thrilled that the house points they earn for hard work and kindness are converted into donations for their chosen charities.

This culture of respect, care and compassion at the school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, ensures that pupils feel “deeply loved and highly valued” at the school, which in turn means they “flourish”.

It was also highlighted as a strength of the primary by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate following a recent inspection on behalf of Bishop Stephen Wright, Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle. St Joseph’s has been rated ‘Good’ overall by the CSI with ‘Outstanding’ features including Catholic life and mission and Collective worship.

CSI lead inspector Barbara Reilly-O’Donnell said in her report: “Pupils at St Joseph’s know they are deeply loved and highly valued, and therefore they flourish. They are rightly proud to be members of the St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School community.

Headteacher Paul Craig with pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Jarrow.

“Staff are highly supportive of one another and of those in their care. They are therefore exemplary role models in the care and compassion they express. Leaders are inspirational in the way they place Christ at the heart of school and in the way they ensure that pupils are central to all decisions.

“Pupils enjoy learning because staff plan lessons which are interesting and inspire pupils to deepen their understanding of Catholic social teaching. Prayer is at the heart of school life; it is inspiring, meaningful and Spirit-filled.”

The school, on St Joseph’s Way, was also praised by the CSI for the “embedded culture of respect” at the primary and its generous support of the local foodbank through ‘Tinny Tuesdays’ and taking part in the CAFOD Big Lent Walk.

“They are especially proud that the house points they earn for hard work and kindness are converted to monetary values for their chosen house group charities,” continued the report.

The school’s mission statement ‘Act justly, love tenderly and walk humbly with our God’ and the vision statement ‘In God’s love we learn and grow’ are both evident across the school and are well understood.

The CSI inspectors also found that the school’s leaders “greatly value all staff” and ensure their wellbeing is prioritised. One teacher said: “I feel I am part of a wonderful, caring and spiritual school” calling it a “really special place to work”.

Headteacher Paul Craig, who is retiring at the end of the summer term having been headteacher at St Joseph’s for 10 years, said: “We are delighted that the many opportunities for pupils to grow in faith have been recognised in the report.

“The whole of the school community, pupils, parents and staff are rightly proud of their role in St Joseph’s, and the report highlights how each and every one flourishes. It has been my absolute honour to lead this wonderful school, and I leave proud that the vision I had all those years ago – one of a happy, caring and spiritual school – is in place.”

For more information about St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, visit www.stjosephsjarrow.co.uk

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk