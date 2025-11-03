Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Young people across the North East have been awarded more than £14,000 to lead projects aimed at tackling serious violence, encouraging positive choices, and improving their local areas.

The funding, provided through the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund, places young people at the centre of decision-making, giving them the opportunity to take action on issues that matter to them. From support groups to an outdoor gym, the youth-led initiatives aim to create safer spaces and provide alternatives to crime.

One young person said it’s about: “having more safe, welcoming places to go – where you can build friendships, keep active, and have positive role models.” Another added: “When there’s stuff to do and places to hang out, people are less likely to get into trouble.”

A third said: “It’s important for us to come together as a community to support each other. Only through unity and kindness can we create a safer environment for everyone.”

A panel of young people selected eight projects to receive funding. These include:

Strong Futures in Sunderland, which combines fitness, cooking and creative workshops

A community hub at Felling ABC in Gateshead

An outdoor gym by Family Gateway in North Tyneside

Youth events, digital hubs and sports programmes across Newcastle, South Tyneside, Northumberland and Cramlington.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “I’m delighted to see such a wide range of projects put forward by young people in the latest Local Youth Fund.

“These projects are not only about helping to prevent serious violence, but they’re also giving young people the opportunity to develop vital life skills, boost their confidence, and take pride in bringing their ideas to life.”