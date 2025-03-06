School celebrates World Book Day with the launch of new library

The highlight of the day for students and staff at Washington Academy was the grand opening of their new library after the old one was damaged by flooding last year.

Students at Washington Academy, part of Consilium Academies, marked World Book Day on Thursday, 6th March, with a variety of events designed to highlight the joy of books and storytelling.

With support from the school's trust, which donated books to the library, and a generous community chest grant from Sunderland Council, the new library has been fully restored.

Cllr Linda Williams was on hand to officially open the newly refurbished space, marking a significant moment for the school and its students.

Vicky Carter, Headteacher of Washington Academy, said: “World Book Day was a fantastic opportunity to remind children that reading isn’t just about schoolwork – it’s about adventure, imagination, and fun.

"We’re absolutely thrilled with the amazing news of the community chest grant and the new library books, which will open up even more opportunities for our students to dive into the world of books.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, added: “Encouraging young people to enjoy reading is one of the most important things we can do as adults.

This year’s theme for World Book Day was “Read Your Way”

"The launch of the new library, along with the wonderful support from the community, is an exciting development for Washington Academy and a step towards creating even more opportunities for our students.”

This year’s theme for World Book Day was “Read Your Way,” encouraging children to explore reading in their own way, making it a fun and personal experience.