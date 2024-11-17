Hope 4 Kidz founder Viv Watts.

People in South Tyneside are backing our appeal to be ‘Secret Santas’ for thousands of note-0children this Christmas.

The Gazett’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal – in partnership with children’s charity Hope 4 Kidz – is aiming to provide youngsters in the area with a present they would otherwise not get on the big day by asking readers to buy just one more Christmas gift while out shopping and leave them at one of the drop-off points in the area.

They will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to charities and organisations which support children – youngsters living with long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Donations have already started coming in and more local firms are backing the appeal – now in its 11th year – by collecting donations from clients or becoming drop-off points.

Volunteers from Northern Gas Works are again helping this year to sort and list the gifts ready for delivery.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive Viv Watts said: "We are very grateful for the support being shown for the toy appeal.

“We are always astounded by the generosity of people and businesses in the area.”

She added: "Please be one of our Secret Santas again this year for our special needs kids and young people.”

Last year nearly 5,000 children woke up to presents valued at £35,000 on Christmas Day.

There are drop-off points at Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields; Morrisons supermarket in Ocean Road, and The Gym, in Crossgate.

The appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, the Sunderland Echo and there are also drop-off points at Asda in Grangetown; Hayes Travel at Vine Place and The Bridges; Houghton Sports and Wellbeing; HSBC Bank at The Bridges; Morrisons at Doxford, Peter Heron, in Fulwell; Poundland, at Gateway Business Park; Sainsbury’s at Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way; the Northeast BIC at Wearfield Enterprise Park East and Washington; Virgin Money in Fawcett Street and Hope 4 Kidz 129 Church Street North.

The last day for donations is December 16.