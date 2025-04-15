Seven days to make a difference – church leaders back fundraising appeal.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Husband and wife team Revds Paul and Emma Barker, from Tyne and Wear, are encouraging people to take part in a major charity appeal to help communities around the world.

Christian Aid Week - from May 11-17 – sees supporters from all over the UK come together to find different ways of raising funds and awareness for the work of the organisation’s local partners, empowering communities around the world to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Rev Emma is Chaplain at Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Trust and husband Rev Paul is Rector of the Benefice of the Boldons.

Both support Christian Aid and are urging people to support thecharity during its annual appeal.

Amelia is 24 and a mother of two from the Alta Verapaz region of Guatemala. She said the situation there is very worrying

Rev Emma said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“Christian Aid Week is a powerful reminder that faith in action can transform lives. By giving, acting, and praying, we stand in solidarity with people around the world facing poverty and injustice, bringing hope where it’s needed most.

“Getting involved in fundraising even in just a small way is so important. Every small act of generosity makes a big difference and is a step towards a better and fairer world. It also makes a strong statement that all people are made in the image of God, are of value and are loved."

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year, the charity – which is marking its 80th anniversary – is focussing its flagship appeal on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Amelia is 24 and a mother of two from the Alta Verapaz region. She said the situation is very worrying:“In the past three years, we have been experiencing high heat and a lack of rain. One of the biggest issues is the lack of water…My plantations have been dying… and there is no food for my family.”

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

When Amelia discovered these initiatives, she put herself forward as a community representative, attending training sessions and bringing the learning back, to train other women in her community. She also raises awareness about the environment, discouraging people from littering, and encouraging people not to sell their land.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved in Christian Aid Week, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.