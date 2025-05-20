Sharp Rise in ‘Excellent’ Bathing Waters in North East, but Concerns Over ‘Poor’ Sites Also Increase

Nearly half of bathing waters in the North East are now rated ‘Excellent’, according to new Environment Agency data, but worrying trends show the number of sites rated ‘Poor’ is also increasing.

The findings come from analysis by the Bathing Mobility Advisory Service (BMAS) of the latest data for beaches and bathing waters in England, released by the Environment Agency.

There was a 20.33% rise in bathing waters rated as ‘Excellent’ in the North East. Areas that earned the ‘Excellent’ badge included Seaton Carew in Durham and Longsands Beach in Tynemouth.

Bathing Water Quality in the North East Rating 2023 2024 2025 Percentage Difference Between 2023 and 2025 Good 58% 22% 31.25% -46.12% Excellent 60.50% 58% 72.88% 20.33% Poor 0% 4% 6.25% 56.25% Satisfactory 5.30% 4% 0% -100%

In contrast, there was a 56.2% increase in bathing waters rated as ‘Poor’, including Little Haven Beach in South Shields and Cullercoats in Tyneside.

Amelia Hornsby from BMAS commented, “Water quality is a key indicator of environmental health and public safety. Consistently high standards are essential not only for protecting ecosystems, but also for ensuring safe and enjoyable access to our natural waters for local communities and visitors alike.”

Stay Safe at the Beach: Expert Tips on Bathing Water and Health Risks

1. Avoid Swallowing Water

“Swallowing untreated water, especially from rivers, lakes, or the sea, can expose you to bacteria, viruses, and chemical contaminants. Always avoid swallowing water while swimming, and teach children to do the same.

2.Shower and Wash Hands After Swimming

“Shower as soon as possible after bathing in open water, especially before eating or touching your face. Wash hands thoroughly to reduce the chance of illness from waterborne bacteria or parasites.

3. Avoid Swimming After Heavy Rain

“Rain can wash harmful pathogens and chemicals into the water from nearby farmland, sewers, or urban streets. Experts say this is when contamination levels spike.

4. Check Water Quality Ratings

“Before heading to the beach, check the Environment Agency’s bathing water ratings online. Sites are graded from ‘Excellent’ to ‘Poor ', and ratings change based on testing results throughout the season.

5. When to Seek Medical Advice

“If you or your child experiences stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea, or fever after swimming, contact a healthcare professional, especially if you’ve been in or swallowed untreated water.

Amelia Hornsby from BMAS concludes, “As we head into the summer months, it’s vital that people stay informed about the quality of the water they’re swimming in. Whether you are heading to a popular beach or a remote wild swimming spot, understanding the risks and how to reduce them can help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”