South Shields supported living resident jets off to Poland

Will Lytton, a 27-year-old resident of Fairholme in South Shields, recently accomplished a significant milestone by travelling independently to Poland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairholme, part of Salutem Care and Education, provides 24-hour support for adults with social care and mental health needs, empowering them to lead active and fulfilling lives with dignity and independence.

Will’s journey to Poland was a personal endeavour to visit his girlfriend and friends. The trip allowed him to experience the vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty of Poland’s cities. From sightseeing to sampling traditional Polish cuisine, Will embraced the adventure while building cherished memories with his loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning and undertaking this journey was a monumental achievement for Will. Diagnosed earlier this year with Autism and ADHD, along with managing physical health challenges, the trip required meticulous preparation.

Will enjoys the Polish scenery

Over several months, Will was supported in every aspect of his travel, from booking flights and mapping out travel routes to preparing contingency plans for emergencies. His determination ensured a smooth and rewarding experience.

“Will’s independence and determination are truly inspirational,” said Stacey Abdu, Registered Manager at Fairholme.

“He planned every detail, taking into account his personal needs and health considerations. Throughout his trip, Will kept in touch to let us know he was safe, demonstrating his thoughtful and responsible nature. We are incredibly proud of his achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairholme, situated in the picturesque seaside town of South Shields, specialises in person-centred support for individuals with social care and mental health needs.

Residents are encouraged to pursue their passions and interests, fostering an environment where individuality and independence thrive.