South Tyneside independent optician shortlisted for national award

A South Tyneside optician which has been serving the community since 1926 has been shortlisted for a national award.

S Walton Eyecare has been named as one of 25 finalists in the SightCare Awards, and is up against three other practices from Newcastle, Norfolk and Shropshire for the Community Practice of the Year award for dedication to eyecare in their local community.

The independent South Shields practice has been serving the town’s eyecare needs for 98 years, ever since founder Sidney Walton first opened its doors at the top of Stanhope Road.

Maintaining the high-quality customer care which has been the cornerstone of the practice’s reputation for nearly a century, S Walton Eyecare today offers a range of services including specialist examinations, employment-specific eyecare and all the latest designer eyewear favourites.

Practice Manager Emma Wilson said: “We are all proud and delighted to have been shortlisted alongside such eminent competition from across the country. It means the world to us but at the end of the day this is just what we do, looking after the community we serve in the best way we can.”

SightCare is the UK’s largest trade association representing independent opticians and optometrists. CEO Emma Rawlings said: “We invited independent practices from across the UK to enter our awards and were delighted with the exceptional level of our entrants.

“We carefully selected our shortlisted practices based on their outstanding achievements for their community and their dedication to their craft. We are exceptionally proud of how independent optical practices have worked to keep the eyesight of their community safe during the pandemic, while also complying to the ever-changing regulations.

“They have shown not only great dedication to their small independent business, but to their local community. We are delighted to announce that S Walton Eyecare has been shortlisted for this award and were impressed by the high quality of their application.”

The winners will be revealed and will receive their awards at SightCare's 2025 Conference on January 26 at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire, which members of the S Walton Eyecare team will be attending.

Emma added: “We are really looking forward to the awards ceremony and are so grateful to have been shortlisted alongside so many impressive industry colleagues, hot on the heels of a runners-up accolade in the Love South Tyneside Awards this summer.”