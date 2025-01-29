South Tyneside opticians win national award for dedication to the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a South Tyneside opticians are celebrating after winning a prestigious national industry award.

S Walton Eyecare was named Community Practice of the Year 2025 at SightCare’s 2025 Conference for dedication to eyecare in their local community.

In October, a panel of experienced judges shortlisted 25 outstanding independent optical practices in seven categories, with S Walton Eyecare proudly named among the finalists.

The South Shields practice was one of four shortlisted opticians in the Community Practice of the Year category, beating rivals from Newcastle, Norfolk and Shropshire to the award.

SightCare Community Practice of the Year 2025

The independent South Shields practice has been serving the town’s eyecare needs for 99 years, ever since founder Sidney Walton first opened its doors at the top of Stanhope Road.

Maintaining the high-quality customer care which has been the cornerstone of the practice’s reputation for nearly a century, S Walton Eyecare today offers a range of services including specialist examinations, employment-specific eyecare and all the latest designer eyewear favourites.

Local charities it supports via collections of donations from patients to be distributed to those most in need include The People’s Angels CIC and the Key to Life Foodbank. Eye examinations are also provided for Emmaus North East residents and donations made to its charity shop.

A charity collection box is kept in the practice for Diabetes UK and old glasses are collected and donated to the Lions InSight programme which redistributes them to the Third World or recycles them.

Principal Optometrist Kaye Winship (centre) with the S Walton Eyecare team

Presenting the award, SightCare CEO Emma Rawlings said S Walton Eyecare had shown “outstanding dedication supporting and enriching their local community, giving back through a wide range of local initiatives”.

She added: “Their work is enhancing public health, especially through specialist services and focusing on the needs of individuals with learning difficulties, which highlights their deep-rooted passion for making a positive impact on the community.”

Kaye Winship, Principal Optometrist at S Walton Eyecare, said she was stunned when the award was announced: “To say I was dumbstruck is an understatement! Against an eminent shortlist of highly respected practices, I had felt utterly blessed to be in the shortlist and had written off the idea of winning.

“I applied on the back of a surprise runner up position in the #lovesouthtyneside awards last summer - we are so very proud of this achievement, and it means so much!”

Principal Optometrist Kaye Winship collects her award at the SightCare conference

Kaye added: “We are truly honoured to have served our community for so long, as it has given our work genuine purpose and meaning.

“We are deeply embedded in the local community, a legacy built on a strong tradition set by our forefathers and previous owners. Their dedication and hard work established the ethos and mission of this practice, and we are honoured to continue their vision for future generations.”

SightCare is the UK’s largest trade association representing independent opticians and optometrists. The two-day conference, held at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire, is a platform for SightCare’s member practices to highlight expertise and innovation.

Practice Manager Emma Wilson said: “The increasing number of people coming back to S Walton Eyecare is testament to our hard work. Having been patients as children or adults in the 1980s and 90s, they’re returning after hearing good things about our customer service.

“This award means the world to us all, and happening in our 100th year is the icing on the cake!”