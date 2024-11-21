South Tyneside vet practice expands team to care for more pets at brand-new branch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is growing as a South Tyneside veterinary practice prepares to throw open the doors of its brand-new branch.

Willows Veterinary Centre is opening a large, modern branch in Boldon Court on Monday, November 25 to offer more appointments and a wider range of services in a major boost for pet owners.

A successful recruitment campaign has created nine additional jobs to support the practice and provide the best possible care for clients and their pets. The roles include three new vets, two registered veterinary nurses, one student veterinary nurse, two veterinary care assistants and a receptionist.

An open day is being held on Sunday, November 24 so that clients and other pet owners looking for a vet practice can meet team members and see the facilities first hand.

The vibrant new centre boasts four consulting rooms and two operating theatres, equipped with the latest technology including an ultrasound machine. There is also a dedicated X-ray room with digital X-ray machine, a dental suite with digital dental X-ray machine and an in-house laboratory.

Designated waiting areas for dogs and cats as well as separate dog and cat wards are designed to make visits more relaxed and reduce feline anxiety. Larger dogs will benefit from walk-in kennels on the wards to help them be more comfortable while there will also be isolation facilities, two prep areas and parking for clients.

Investment for the new practice has been funded by VetPartners, which owns more than 160 of the UK’s most trusted veterinary practices including Willows Vet Centre.

Willows Vet Centre, which Kamal Javed first opened in Boldon in 2004, is relocating from East View, Boldon Colliery, which had just one consulting room and one operating theatre. The practice also has a branch in Stanhope Road, South Shields.

Practice manager Carole Stobbs said: “This is an exciting time for Willows Vet Centre and we’re really looking forward to inviting clients and other people from our community to take a look behind the scenes so they can see for themselves the care we’re able to provide for their pets and all the facilities we have which includes a brand new X-ray machine, a dental X-ray and a brand-new ultrasound machine.

“The investment from VetPartners has allowed us to grow our team so that we can now welcome new pet owners who have been keen to register with us.

“Not only will we be able to offer more consultations, but we are also looking to expand our range of services. The additional operating theatre means that the veterinary team will be able to perform more laparoscopies which will really benefit our patients. This kind of key-hole surgery is less painful and has a faster recovery time than traditional surgery.

“Our nursing team will also have their own dedicated consult room to do clinics, such as weight management clinics and senior health checks.”

The open day on Sunday, November 24 is from 11am and 2pm ahead of the practice officially opening the following day.