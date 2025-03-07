Specsavers store appoints new director as long-standing partner leaves business

A local Specsavers business has announced the appointment of a new director to its team.

Specsavers stores in Jarrow and South Shields have welcomed Jagthar Bassi to its partnership team, replacing Melanie Moore as retail director.

Long-standing partner Mel stepped aside at the beginning of 2025 after 32 years of service with Specsavers and in the South Tyneside communities.

Whilst Mel will be missed by both teams and loyal customers, the appointment of Jagthar is a huge boost to the business.

Jagthar comes with a wealth of experience from roles at Asda, Boots and Specsavers opticians across Glasgow, however he is now relishing his new role south of the border with the teams in the North East.

Jagthar says: ‘I am delighted to have joined the teams at Jarrow and South Shields as a director and I’m already enjoying my new role.

‘Mel leaves very large shoes to fill, but I have felt so welcomed and supported by the team since coming in and I’m looking forward to helping to grow the business.’

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers South Shields store, visit, go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/southshields or call 0191 427 7272.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Jarrow store, visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/jarrow or call 0191 406 5565.