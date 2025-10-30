Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Gateshead

Employees from Amazon in Gateshead marked Halloween this week with a celebration for colleagues, friends and families at the site.

The festivities were arranged as a thank you to the team for their hard work throughout the year, delivering smiles for customers across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with Halloween arts and crafts, spooky quizzes and face painting, creating a fun atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Violetta Derbyshire, an employee at Amazon in Gateshead who attended the Halloween celebration, said:

“This year’s Halloween celebration was fantastic. We had such a good time taking part in the arts and crafts and seeing everyone get into the spooky spirit. It’s great to work somewhere that values bringing people together outside of the day-to-day.”

Daniel Stewart, Site Lead at Amazon in Gateshead, added: “Our Halloween celebration is a brilliant opportunity to have fun and being able to welcome friends and families makes the occasion even more special. The energy and enthusiasm from everyone today really showed how strong our community is here at Amazon in Gateshead.”