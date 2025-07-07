Student of the Year Recognised at Consilium Awards 2025

Voted for by staff across the Consilium Academies Trust, this award recognises a student who excels academically, is an outstanding part of the school community, and consistently lives the Trust’s values.

Known for helping out everyone, doing exceptionally well in school, and making a significant contribution to the performing arts, Henry has inspired both peers and staff alike. His dedication inside and outside the classroom has had a powerful and lasting impact on Heworth Grange.

The awards ceremony brought together schools from across the North East, North West, and Yorkshire, with Henry receiving his award in front of students, staff, and trust leaders.

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said:

“Henry truly represents the best of our values. His kindness, talent, and commitment have made a real difference in his school community. We are incredibly proud to recognise his achievement as Student of the Year.”

Heworth Grange celebrates this exceptional accomplishment and looks forward to the bright future ahead.