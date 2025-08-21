Students celebrate ‘excellent’ grades at St Thomas More

GCSE students arriving at St Thomas More Catholic High School in North Shields to obtain their exam results were delighted with their ‘excellent’ grades.

“Our Year 11 students had a lovely morning collecting their exam results, enjoying great success in both their GCSEs and vocational courses,” said David Watson, Headteacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Once again, our students achieved excellent grades, which means that they are able to progress to the next stage of their education or training.”

While many of the students will be returning to the school in September, where they will continue their studies in the St Thomas More Sixth Form, others will be starting college courses, or taking up apprenticeships.

Many of the students will be returning to the school in September, where they will continue their studies in the St Thomas More Sixth Form, others will be starting college courses, or taking up apprenticeships.

“Our students and staff have worked so hard, and they have been rightly rewarded for their great efforts,” continued Mr Watson.

“It’s been a real team effort again, so thanks to the wonderful teachers and pastoral team who have supported our students during their time at St Thomas More, and particularly the past two years of Key Stage 4.”

