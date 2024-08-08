Students’ work chosen for National Gallery exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STUDENTS from a County Durham school are looking forward to having their work displayed in London this month.

The pupils, from Durham High School, have had their work selected for the prestigious ‘Take One Picture’ exhibition, which is hosted by The National Gallery every year to capture the artistic talents of young students across the UK.

The leading attraction invites primary schools to explore a single painting from the gallery’s collection and use it as a springboard for their own creations. More than 300 schools enter their artworks and only 50 are selected to exhibit.

The focus this year was Henri Rousseau’s ‘Surprised!’ (1891); a painting that depicts a tiger in a tropical storm. The artwork, which uses its striking colours and dynamic lines to evoke a sense of urgency and dreamlike quality, inspired students to delve into their own imagination.

Catherine Heath, the Take One Picture Programme Manager with Art Co-ordinator Katie Tozer

Durham High School began its journey a year ago when they took 101 students to Durham University’s Botanic Garden to experience the feel of a rainforest, mirroring the setting of ‘Surprised!’. Upon returning to school, each class from Nursery to Year Six produced their artwork, which has been displayed along the school’s Prep corridor.

After a submission was sent to The National Gallery in Autumn 2023, the school heard back that the papier mâché work of Year 5 will be displayed in Trafalgar Square this summer. The students thought about their own pets being in Rousseau’s tropical environment, and used close-up photographs of them to create structures.

Katie Tozer, pre-prep teacher and Art Co-ordinator, said: “I’m thrilled we’ve been selected for the second time in two years. I’m really proud of the students for their boundless artistic talent and engagement with the Arts, which are incredibly important at Durham High.”

The school has also been selected to feature in a digital exhibition of “Take One Picture’s community links”, showcasing DHS’s link to Durham University’s Botanic Garden.

Michelle Hill, headmistress at Durham High School, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with our Year Five students. Their growing creativity and dedication to the arts, alongside their academic studies, captures what we encourage all our students to be – passionate, committed, and open to expanding their interests. It’s incredible to see Durham High School be selected for the second time and we’re excited for the exhibition this August. Congratulations Year Five!”