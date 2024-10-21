Suicide support charity receives donation from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Suicide support charity, Billy’s Lifeline, has received a £1,500 donation from local housebuilder, Barratt Homes.

Set up in memory of Billy Knott, who sadly passed away in 2019, Billy’s Lifeline was set up to support families and loved ones impacted by suicide loss across the region. Through 1-2-1 and group support, therapy and respite, Billy’s Lifeline works to promote mental wellbeing within the community and provide guidance to those who need it most.

The donation from the local housebuilder, which has its Monkton Gardens development near to Billy’s Lifeline’s headquarters, will go towards funding the charity’s Christmas party, which will feature children’s entertainers and also see children receive gifts from Father Christmas. The donation will also enable the charity to continue running its essential services throughout the North East.

This follows Barratt Homes’ previous work with Billy’s Lifeline, in which 10 volunteers from the housebuilder teamed up with the charity to host a Family Day and Fundraiser last month. Welcoming local families and friends for an afternoon of activities, all of the money raised from the event was matched by Barratt Homes, which saw Billy’s Lifeline receive over £2,000.

Commenting on the donation, Helen Murray, responsible for Marketing and Fundraising at Billy’s Lifeline, commented: “We’re very grateful to Barratt Homes for continuing to support our mission here at Billy’s Lifeline. Their donation has supported our planned Christmas party, where we invite families and friends who use our services, and it will also go towards ensuring that we’re able to continue our mission of providing immediate and ongoing therapeutic, emotional and practical support to those in need.”

Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Monkton Gardens development: “We’re so pleased that we’ve been able to further support Billy’s Lifeline once again. The work that they do is critical for people across the region, and provides much-needed guidance and support that the family of Billy Knott sadly did not have access to themselves. We would like to encourage those who are able to donate to charity to please consider supporting Billy’s Lifeline, as they continue their incredible work across the region. ”

To find out more about information about Billy’s Lifeline, or to make a donation, please visit: www.billyslifeline.org

To find out more about Barratt Homes’ Monkton Gardens development, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002642-monkton-gardens/