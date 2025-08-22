The Sensory Place named a Community Champion in Sunderland

A groundbreaking new scheme offering unsung heroes support from local leisure facilities in Sunderland has announced its successful applicant.

Award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, which runs Washington Leisure Centre in partnership with Sunderland City Council, launched Community Champions to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects were encouraged to apply.

The award-winning operator wants to play its part in building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

The Sensory Place have been named a Community Champion

The successful applicant was The Sensory Place, which provides inclusive swimming sessions for children with disabilities.

They work with children and young adults aged 0–25 years and their families. This demographic often finds physical activity opportunities lacking due to sensory sensitivities, mobility issues or social barriers.

By focusing on this group, The Sensory Place aims to foster inclusion, reduce isolation and support holistic development. The project also welcomes siblings and parents, creating a space for shared experiences and family wellbeing.

The Sensory Place will secure valuable pool space within Washington Leisure Centre, to help them carry out their work. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

The Sensory Place is also eligible to be shortlisted for the annual Everyone Active Champions Awards.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to celebrate The Sensory Place, a project that makes a real difference in Sunderland.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“The Sensory Place is the perfect example of this and we are delighted to work more closely with them through the Community Champions scheme.”

Helen Abernethy, trustee for The Sensory Place, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as Everyone Active's Community Champion. This support will make a real difference allowing us to provide inclusive sporting activities for children and young people with disabilities as well as their families. These opportunities not only promote physical health and wellbeing but also help build confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging. Thank you Everyone Active for believing in our mission and helping us to create a more active and inclusive future for all.”

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: “It’s great to see The Sensory Place being recognised for the fantastic work they do in the community. We’re lucky enough to have some amazing community groups in Sunderland who make a real difference to the lives of the people they work with and The Sensory Place are an excellent example of this.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 230-plus leisure centres nationwide.