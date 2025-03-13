Transformation ahead for The Sandstone Nab: Middlesborough pub set for renovation

The Sandstone Nab closed its doors on March 10 and will reopen with a brand-new look

This transformation represents a significant investment, revitalising the well-loved community pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Sandstone Nab, will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge designed around the needs of families. A central partition will create these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof and providing a place for everyone to feel they belong.

Locals can enjoy a pint, a delicious meal, or celebrate special moments in the heart of their community. For sports fans, the pub will boast 4k big screens showing Sky Sports, a new addition to the pub, and TNT, as well as a darts board and pool table. Guests can catch all the latest fixtures while taking advantage of tempting offers like ‘£14.99 for a bottle of prosecco’ every Friday or a ‘curry and a drink for £12.50’ every Wednesday.

Sketch of the family lounge area

Located in Eston, The Sandstone Nab is perfectly situated for guests to enjoy quality time with family and friends, whether that means stopping by for a meal or drink before or after a stroll around the nearby Thorntree Park or the Cleveland Retail Park. The pub will host a variety of family events upon reopening, as well as live music the day after opening.

The Sandstone Nab will continue to serve its popular pub favourites, including Chicken Tikka Masala, Mac and Cheese and a range of Burger options, suitable for both adults and children.

General Manager, Matthew John, said: “The refurb will provide the perfect atmosphere for our community to gather for great food, drinks, and wonderful company, no matter the occasion! We can't wait to welcome everyone back and show off the amazing upgrades we've made. Whether you're popping in for a pint, sharing a meal with family, or celebrating a special moment, The Sandstone Nab will be the ideal place to spend quality time.”

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.

The Sandstone Nab will reopen on April 3.

For more information, visit their website.