TUI announces brand new Newcastle to Sofia flights for winter 2026 season

The service will operate once a week on Saturdays, with the first flight scheduled to depart on 20th December 2025 and will complement the existing Gatwick, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham services.

The route will be exclusive to TUI and will help holidaymakers from the north-east connect with Bulgaria’s popular skiing resorts including Bankso, Pamporovo and Borovets. The flights are available on both a flight-only basis, and as part of Crystal Ski Holidays packages.

As a destination well-known for good value ski holidays, the route will open up a wide new range of options for those in search of a winter holiday from Newcastle.

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Chris Logan said: "Due to strong customer demand, we are excited to introduce a brand-new route to Sofia. The Bulgarian ski resorts have always been a popular choice with Crystal customers, and we’re pleased to make the destination even more accessible for travellers from Newcastle and the North of England.

Boasting high quality hotels, excellent value for money, highly rated ski schools and lively nightlife, Bankso, Pamporovo and Borovets are brilliant ski resorts all easily reached from Sofia Airport with transfers included with Crystal Ski Holidays.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, added: “It’s fantastic to see TUI Airways continuing to invest in Newcastle Airport with the launch of new direct flights to Sofia. This exciting new destination gives our passengers even more choice to explore some of Europe’s best-value ski resorts and it’s another great addition to our growing winter schedule. We look forward to celebrating with TUI Airways when the new route takes off in December.”

Crystal Ski Holidays ( www.crystalski.co.uk) offers a week's half-board holiday at the four-star Hotel Lion Bankso in Bulgaria from £618 per person (based on two sharing) including flights from Newcastle to Sofia with TUI Airways and transfers (price given is for departure on 17th January 2026).

TUI offers return flights to Sofiafrom Newcastle departing on 10th January 2026, returning on 17th January 2026 from £293 per person. This price includes 15kg of checked-in luggage and 10kg of hand luggage per person.

1 . Contributed The new flights will make it easier for skiers to travel to popular Bulgarian destinations. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The new flights will make it easier for skiers to travel to popular Bulgarian destinations. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The new flights will make it easier for skiers to travel to popular Bulgarian destinations. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales