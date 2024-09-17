Turton’s Removals Champions Neurodiversity by Actively Recruiting Individuals with ADHD and Autism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Turton’s Removals, a well-established removals company based in South Shields, is taking bold steps towards inclusivity by actively seeking to employ individuals with ADHD and autism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional service, including recent work with local schools, Turton’s Removals is not only known for its professional expertise but now also for its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and diverse workplace.

Founded and led by Ben Turton, who himself has ADHD, the company understands first hand the unique strengths that neurodiverse individuals can bring to the workplace. Ben is passionate about using his business as a platform to highlight the often-overlooked benefits of ADHD, such as creativity, problem-solving abilities, and high energy levels, particularly in a fast-paced industry like removals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As someone who has ADHD, I know the challenges it can bring, but I also know the incredible advantages it offers,” said Ben Turton, owner of Turton’s Removals. “At Turton’s we want to create an environment where neurodiverse individuals can thrive, using their unique strengths to contribute to our team’s success. We believe that by embracing neurodiversity, we are not only helping our business grow but also making a positive impact on our community.”

Ben Turton on his latest TikTok video outlining his new initiative

Turton’s Removals is committed to providing a supportive work environment that recognises and values the contributions of all employees. By actively recruiting individuals with ADHD and autism, the company aims to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who may have struggled to find a welcoming workplace elsewhere.

Individuals interested in applying for a position at Turton’s Removals are encouraged to reach out via email at [email protected] or by calling 0191 809 0234. Turton Removals is eager to hear from potential candidates who are ready to bring their unique skills and perspectives to the team.