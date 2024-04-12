Two Gateshead Charities get funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead Older People’s Assembly (GOPA) and The Soundroom Community Music Project have each secured funding via an initiative run by housebuilder Persimmon.

GOPA have been awarded £5,000 to invest in their community pantry while Soundroom have won £1,000 to help support their ongoing programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead Mayor Eileen McMaster was this week on hand to present cheques to the respective charities alongside Persimmon Durham Managing Director Ed Alder.

Gateshead Mayor - Councillor Eileen McMaster, Ed Alder – Persimmon Durham Managing Director, Craig B

The housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding. £180,000 is available every quarter with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.

Craig Bankhead, Chief Executive of Gateshead Older People’s Assembly, said: “We’re delighted to have received this donation that will help to support our community pantry for older people in the east of Gateshead.

“Our beneficiaries have told us that having the opportunity to access a couple of grocery items every time they visit makes a big difference to their shopping bills. The money they can save by accessing our community pantry can be used elsewhere such as on utility bills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Greenwood, Manager at The Soundroom Community Project, added: “This donation allows a well-used Gateshead grassroots organisation to continue to support as many people as possible through music-related activities. Our musical community will benefit immensely from having some new kit to enhance their learning experience and increase participation.”

Gateshead Mayor - Councillor Eileen McMaster, Ed Alder – Persimmon Durham Managing Director, alongsi

Gateshead Mayor, Councillor Eileen McMaster commented: “It was a pleasure to have attended two cheque presentations for two worthy charities. I know that the donations will make such a difference to so many people within Gateshead.”

Ed Alder, Managing Director at Persimmon Durham added: “It was great to visit Gateshead Older People’s Assembly and The Soundroom Community Project recently.