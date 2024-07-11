Utility specialist looks to bring through new generation of talent with innovative academy project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following on from its recent office expansion, South Tyneside-based utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities, has set its sights on becoming a leader in the provision of industry training through the creation of a new Sales Academy.

The first two cohorts of young professionals were enrolled in May and June to undertake a period of fully-paid training designed to get new recruits educated in the complex world of utilities, before introducing them to roles in sales and account management. Applications for a further cohort are expected to open later in the summer.

The Sales Academy consists of a number of clearly defined modules covered over the course of two months, sharing insight and best practice into energy markets, industry terminology and the market-leading software employed by Consultiv Utilities. Academy recruits will also be introduced to the work being done across the company’s divisions, including waste management, commercial water supply and telecommunications.

The first cohort of the Consultiv Utilities Sales Academy

Consultiv Utilities’ HR and Growth teams are currently welcoming applicants from a range of backgrounds and professional experience. The Sales Academy is particularly well suited to those with existing telesales experience.

Heading up the initiative is Consultiv Utilities’ newly appointed Growth Director, Nathan Cumiskey. With extensive experience across the energy sector and beyond – including a strong background in outsourcing and driving growth – Nathan has now joined Consultiv Utilities to help grow the organisation’s headcount and produce the next generation of brokerage talent and utilities experts.

Nathan comments,

“The utilities sector is a complex field, so in order to provide accurate, reliable and high-quality support to customers we know that it’s crucial to train our staff to the very highest level. Through the Sales Academy, our ambition is to introduce motivated and competent professionals to the industry – giving them the tools required to deliver an exceptional service to organisations that need to effectively manage their overheads more than ever.

“As a business, we are also passionate about providing employment opportunities within the local area and upskilling individuals so that they can progress in their careers.”

On the back of a record-breaking 2023, which saw the consultancy surpass 5,000 customers, Consultiv Utilities took the prize of “Best Company to Work For in Utilities” on the 2023 Best Companies to Work For list. In 2024, the business added a further “World Class to Work for” Award to its list of accolades, achieving the highest possible 3-star Best Companies accreditation.

Among the many benefits of working at Consultiv Utilities are uncapped commissions, continuous professional training opportunities, early finish Fridays, private healthcare, a car benefit scheme, enhanced maternity pay and a range of staff events and incentives. Added to that, staff receive 32 days holiday with an added “December Off” paid incentive based on hitting annual targets.

Consultiv Utilities is not only celebrated as an exceptional employer; the business also makes significant contributions to a number of charities, raising over £4,500 each month thanks to the dedication of staff. Through a charity giving scheme, employees who make a small donation through salary contributions receive up to six additional days of annual leave each year. All funds raised are directed to a range of deserving causes.

Since the business was first launched in 2019, Consultiv Utilities has grown to a headcount of more than 160 staff, with the aim of reaching more than 180 by the end of 2024.

Those interested in finding out more about enrolling with the Consultiv Utilities Sales Academy should email [email protected] or visit www.consultivutilities.com/careers.