WorkerBee announces sponsorship of the Charlie and Carter Great North Run Running Vests

WorkerBee, a leading VA in the North East is proud to announce its official sponsorship of The Charlie and Carter Great North Run running vests for the second year. The sponsorship is part of an ongoing partnership between WorkerBee and CCF, with WorkerBee supporting the charity by creating regular newsletters and promoting their events and campaigns. Andrea Holman, Founder of WorkerBee is also going to be wearing her running vest with pride when she takes on the Great North 5k in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Holman, Founder of WorkerBee, commented on the partnership:

“We’re incredibly honoured to support such an inspiring cause. The Charlie and Carter Foundation changes lives, and sponsoring the running vests is just one way we can help amplify their message and provide tangible support to the families who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Cookson, Co-Founder of the Charlie & Carter Foundation, shared her gratitude:

From left to right, Laura Jane Forbes, CCF, Andrea Holman, WorkerBee and Sarah Cookson MBE, CCF

“The support from WorkerBee means the world to us. We are a small team and can’t do everything ourselves, so to have support with our marketing and sponsorship of the running vests is invaluable to us. Together, we can continue to provide relief and hope to families during the most difficult times.”

To find out more about the Charlie and Carter Foundation, visit www.thecharlieandcarterfoundation.co.ukor to find out how WorkerBee can help your business visit https://workerbee.services/