WorkerBee announces sponsorship of the Charlie and Carter Great North Run Running Vests
Andrea Holman, Founder of WorkerBee, commented on the partnership:
“We’re incredibly honoured to support such an inspiring cause. The Charlie and Carter Foundation changes lives, and sponsoring the running vests is just one way we can help amplify their message and provide tangible support to the families who need it most.”
Sarah Cookson, Co-Founder of the Charlie & Carter Foundation, shared her gratitude:
“The support from WorkerBee means the world to us. We are a small team and can’t do everything ourselves, so to have support with our marketing and sponsorship of the running vests is invaluable to us. Together, we can continue to provide relief and hope to families during the most difficult times.”
To find out more about the Charlie and Carter Foundation, visit www.thecharlieandcarterfoundation.co.ukor to find out how WorkerBee can help your business visit https://workerbee.services/