You buy. We donate Amazon campaign with The Multibank returns to support families facing hygiene poverty in Tees Valley this autumn

When customers purchase two qualifying products on Amazon.co.uk, a third item will be donated to The Multibank charity automatically at no additional charge.

The You buy. We donate programme runs until November 12, supporting The Junction Multibank in Tees Valley. The Multibank was co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon. The Junction Foundation is the co-founder of the Tees Valley Multibank.

You buy. We donate launches as research reveals 15% of adults in Tees Valley have concerns about affording basic hygiene essentials in the months ahead.

You buy. We donate aims to generate more than 200,000 product donations for families across the UK.

Amazon has teamed up with some of the country’s leading household brands like Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena and Sanex to deliver more than 200,000 vital hygiene products for families in Tees Valley and around the UK who are struggling to make ends meet. The products are being distributed to families in Tees Valley by The Junction Multibank as part of the latest Amazon You buy. We donate campaign.

Until November 12, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item to The Multibank for every two qualifying products customers buy on Amazon, with no extra cost involved. Customers simply need to visit this page on Amazon to take part.

The products will be distributed to families in Tees Valley by The Junction Multibank, part of a national network of charities co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

Gordon Brown co-founded The Multibank after he saw firsthand the severe poverty and deprivation affecting his local community in Fife, Scotland. Six Multibanks now operate across the UK, having provided more than 12 million essential items to over 800,000 families nationwide to date.

The You buy. We donate campaign follows research commissioned earlier this year by Amazon that shows that 15% of adults in Tees Valley have worries about affording basic hygiene products like toothpaste, soap or laundry detergent over the coming months. The findings also revealed that one in ten adults (10%) in Tees Valley have cut back on or skipped buying hygiene essentials altogether.

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact, Amazon UK, said: “Our customers were overwhelmingly supportive of our first You buy. We donate campaign earlier this year and as winter draws closer and families face increasingly difficult times, we wanted to team up once again with our partners in support of The Multibank in Tees Valley and across the UK.

"The You buy. We donate campaign offers Amazon customers the opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of families in need while buying their everyday essential items. Everyone at Amazon is looking forward to donating these important products to Multibanks across the UK, helping people in need access essential products.”

Simon Nott, Manager at The Junction, added: “Since launching The Junction Multibank in Tees Valley in 2024, we have given out over 1.8 million items, supporting people in our community more than 250,000 times. The first You buy. We donate campaign provided us with a variety of much welcomed items, which flew off our shelves to help families and individuals in need.

"The goods helped people who are homeless, families who have moved accommodation and are finding it difficult to set up a home, families who are under financial pressure and need help securing the basics items they need. It is tough for some families in the Tees Valley and the You buy. We donate items have been a tremendous help in our work to support them.”

Brands participating in 'You buy. We donate' include Colgate, Sanex, Palmolive, Listerine, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Johnson Baby, Aveeno and Aveeno Baby, Mama Bear, OGX and by Amazon.

Transport logistics specialists Palletline will provide free logistics support, handling the storage and distribution of donations to Multibank regional hubs across the UK, with Amazon providing additional transportation routes.