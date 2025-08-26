10cc announce brand new tour - North East tickets and info

One of the UK’s most innovative and influential bands, 10cc have announced their return to the UK concert scene in 2026 with the typically tongue-in-cheek ‘And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour’ — celebrating a genre-defying repertoire that continues to captivate audiences across the world.

Kicking-off in March, the 22-date tour will hit major cities nationwide, culminating in a return to London’s 5,200-seat Royal Albert Hall in July.

Fronted by co-founder Graham Gouldman, 10cc have undergone a remarkable renaissance in recent years, evolving from cult status into a mainstream concert draw that sells-out top venues from Stockholm to San Francisco and Amsterdam to Auckland and Sydney.

Expect a hit-packed setlist including era-defining anthems like ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘Donna’, ‘Art for Art’s Sake’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, and, of course, the eternal ‘I’m Not In Love’ — recently revisited by Gouldman and fellow co-founder Kevin Godley in a moving BBC Radio 2 Piano Room session, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra to mark the 50th anniversary of their classic album ‘The Original Soundtrack’.

Gouldman said: “The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again.”

Adding: “We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third. Our audiences know what to expect – hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”

Earlier this year, Gouldman made headlines by attending his first-ever cricket match — a decades-in-the-making moment given he wrote the ultimate theme tune for the sport, “Dreadlock Holiday” (“I don’t like cricket — I love it!”). The story was picked up by the BBC and national newspapers, delighting fans worldwide.

A few weeks later, it was announced that Gouldman had been awarded an MBE for services to music in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

The band line-up comprises:

Graham Gouldman - bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals

Rick Fenn - lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals

Paul Burgess - drums, percussion, keyboards

Keith Hayman - keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals

Iain Hornal - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin,

keyboards, vocals

10cc – And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour:

4 March York Barbican

5 March Gateshead Glasshouse

6 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

7 March Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

9 March Aberdeen Music Hall

10 March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12 March Southend Cliffs Pavilion

13 March Portsmouth Guildhall

14 March Plymouth Pavilions

16 March Oxford New Theatre

17 March Manchester Bridgewater Hall

18 March Sheffield City Hall

20 March Birmingham Symphony Hall

21 March Swansea Building Society Arena

22 March Woking Theatre

24 March Bristol Beacon

25 March Bournemouth Pavilion

26 March Ipswich Regent

28 June Norwich Theatre Royal *on-sale Friday 26th September

29 June Cardiff New Theatre

30 June Brighton Dome

1 July London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets On-Sale Friday 29th August, 9am*at ticketline.co.uk and venue box offices.